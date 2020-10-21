Lekki Tollgate Massacre: Gov Sanwo-Olu Apologies For Yesterday’s Gun Attack At Protesters

The governor on Wednesday afternoon, October 21, took to his Instagram page to apologize for the incident. His post reads

”Yesterday’s events were no doubt some of the darkest gradients of our history as a State and as a people. As you are aware, I have been engaging the #EndSARS protesters since the protests started.

There are no excuses for the unfortunate incident that took place last night, and as the Governor, I apologize for every action and inaction.

I would like you to know that I am for you, I am with you, and I understand that indeed you’re not happy with the turn of events last night.

I want to once again, and passionately from the depth of my heart appeal to our teeming youths, to our protesters that you should please give peace a chance.

There have been several reported cases of arson, and of destruction of properties this morning.

We want to plead with parents, we want to appeal to guardians, I want to appeal to our citizens, especially our youths. I feel the pain, and I want to say once again that as your Governor, I will continue to ensure that every life does matter.”