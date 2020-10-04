Governor has repositioned education, says ex-commissioner

Our Reporter

Ex-Education Commissioner Princess Oladunni Odu has attributed the achievements recorded by the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) at uplifting the standard of education to the kindness of Almighty God and magnanimity of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Odu, the SUBEB chairman, addressing reporters in Akure, said:

“Akeredolu is the secret behind SUBEB success story. He has repositioned education in the state.”

She said immediately he was sworn in, he set up a committee headed by Prof. Adesomoju to unravel the mystery behind the decadence in the education sector and proffer solution to the problem.

Odu said: “Being a member of that committee, we discovered that for four years, the preceding administration did not release the counterpart funding, which led to the collapse of infrastructure in the school system.

“To halt the ugly trend, the governor released a huge sum of N3.9billiion for general turn around maintenance and this we have done with rehabilitation and reconstruction of school buildings, provision of computers, sporting equipment and games for the children, water and sanitation, training for teachers and workers, as well as security with perimeter fencing. These have enhanced the quality and standard of education in the state.”