Governor Nyesome Wike Bans #EndSARS Protests In Rivers

The Rivers State Government has banned all forms of #EndSARS protest in the state.

The directive banning the #EndSARS protest was contained in a statement released last night by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim.

The statement noted that since the Inspector General of Police has dissolved all SARS formations across the country, the state government sees no reason why any #EmdSARS protest should hold in the state.

Nsirim further said that violators will be arrested and brought to book, adding that parents should caution their wards.

The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State. Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSARS Campaign are hereby prohibited. Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists. Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order. Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book. Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

October 12, 2020.

