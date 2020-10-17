Governor Obiano tours defunct SARS offices, grants bail to three detainees

The governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, on Saturday visited former Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS offices in Anambra State, where he granted three detainees who committed minor offenses unconditional bail.

The former offices, located at Neni, Ekwulobia and Awkuzu were visited by the governor under the rain, so as to have first hand knowledge of the state of the facilities.

At Neni, the governor inspected the facilities, including the cells, where nobody was being detained, while the Awkuzu office has been converted to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office.

Mr Obiano toured the premises, including the interrogation room.

Speaking, Mr Obiano said that the Commissioner of Police in the state has released everyone detained illegally.

He also said those remanded by the order of the court, will remain in custody until their cases are determined.

The governor said he will inaugurate the panel of enquiry headed by a Retired Chief Judge on Monday.

He said the panel will entertain public petitions within a month and advise the Governor accordingly, promising to address the demands of the protesters.

While reassuring the people of the state that he will continue to execute his constitutional role of protecting their lives and property, he asked the protesters to go about the protests peacefully as it is their rights, without blocking the roads.

He also urged the police not to despair as government will continue to support their crime fighting efforts.

The Anambra State Commissioner of police, John Abang, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uju Nworgu, among others, accompanied the governor on the visit.

Recall that while addressing protesters who besieged the Awka government house and the expressway on Thursday, October 15, Mr Obiano promised to personally visit the defunct SARS offices to address the issues the protesters raised that are within his powers.

The #ENDSARS protest was ignited many days ago in many parts of the country with various messages and demands to stop police brutality through total reform of the system.