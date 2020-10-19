Governor of Nevada accused Trump of ‘reckless and dangerous’ behavior after rallies in his state 

Donald Trump was told on Sunday night that he was not welcome in the state of Nevada, after the Democrat governor described his guest as indulging in ‘reckless and dangerous’ behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, who was on Sunday spending his second night in the state, has held a series of events in Nevada, culminating on Sunday evening with a rally in Carson City.

Steve Sisolak, the first Democrat to govern Nevada since 1999, on Sunday night was fiercely critical of Trump.

‘I know some will take this as a political statement, but let me be clear: as the Governor of the great State of Nevada, I have the responsibility of protecting all residents – regardless of their political affiliation. I take that seriously.

‘And right now, that responsibility includes telling the President of the United States that hosting a large gathering without adhering to guidance from his own @CDCgov & requirements developed by State health officials is reckless & dangerous.

‘Because unlike the President, not every Nevadan and American who is infected with COVID-19 has access to Walter Reed medical center, countless doctors & treatments.’

Steve Sisolak, governor of Nevada, on Sunday night lashed out at the president’s actions

Nevada is currently seeing a new surge in cases of COVID-19, after the infection rate fell in August and September.

The 14-day rolling average for the positivity rate — which measures community transmission of the virus — stood at 8.4 per cent on Thursday for the third consecutive day.

That is the highest it has been since 8.6 per cent on September 5, according to the weekly Nevada Health Response Situation Report released on Friday.

The positivity rate in New York, by contrast – the previous epicenter – is currently 1.08 per cent.

The World Health Organization recommends a rate of 5 per cent or below – a rate Nevada has not dropped below since mid-June.

The average positivity rate reached 14.3 per cent on Aug. 1, the highest since the statewide peak of 14.6 per cent on April 21.

But it had continued to drop throughout August and September — remaining below 7 per cent most of the last two weeks of September before inching up to 7.1 per cent on September 30 and steadily climbing ever since.

Donald Trump is pictured at a rally at Carson City airport on Sunday afternoon

The president, dancing on stage in Carson City, defied the governor’s limits on gatherings

Earlier on Sunday Trump attended a church service in Las Vegas, not wearing a face mask

The president’s first rally after lockdown, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, saw several members of the Secret Service fall ill and Herman Cain, former presidential candidate, die after catching the virus around that time.

A rally in Michigan last month has had at least nine confirmed cases from attendees.

And Sisolak has had a series of run-ins with the president about violations of his state’s COVID rules.

He briefly threatened in September to withhold Douglas County’s share of federal coronavirus relief funds after local leaders allowed more than 5,000 people to attend Trump’s appearance at the Minden-Tahoe Airport, on September 11.

Xtreme Manufacturing, which hosted an indoor rally for the president that same weekend, was handed a $3,000 fine from city officials in Henderson.

The company was accused of six separate business license violations, including running afoul of Sisolak’s statewide ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

The governor has since upped that limit to 250 people, and well over 1,000 for conventions, trade shows and other events that submit a large gathering plan approved by state and local health officials.

Sisolak, pictured with his wife Kathy, was angered by the president’s flaunting of the rules

It was unclear on Sunday what consequences Carson City, its airport or the Trump campaign could face for violating those rules.

Nevada’s Department of Business and Industry confirmed to the Reno Gazette Journal they have not received a large event plan from the Trump campaign.

They did not say what would happen to the campaign could face if it fails to submit one.

Last month a Nevada winery that hosted a campaign rally featuring Eric Trump, the president’s son, was fined $8,500 after state inspectors reported violations of coronavirus pandemic safety measures.

The state Department of Business and Industry said Eric’s appearance on September 24 in Pahrump drew more than the 50-person limit that was in place at the time.

They found that distancing between attendees was not maintained and face coverings were not worn by everyone.