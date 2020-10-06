Breaking News Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun appoints Laycon , Big brother Naija season 5 winner as Youth Ambassador of Ogun state and Member of Ogun state Council By Diallo Francis 2 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 1 View this post on Instagram Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun appoints Laycon , Big brother Naija season 5 winner as Youth Ambassador of Ogun state and Member of Ogun state Council . . #bbnaija #bbnaija5 #ogunstate #youthambassador #bigbrothernaija A post shared by Arrayhan Tv (@arrayhantv) on Oct 6, 2020 at 12:58pm PDT Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments