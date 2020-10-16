Governors query formation of SWAT

Edo agitators add politicians’ ‘huge’ pay to requests

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has told the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, that the timing of the creation of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team was inauspicious.

The state chief executives stated this after receiving brief on national security from the IGP at their 18th teleconference yesterday in Abuja.

NGF, in a communiqué issued by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, disclosed that the forum deliberated on a number of issues affecting the country, particularly the nationwide protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the police.

The IGP, according to Fayemi, informed the forum that after a psychological and medical evaluation, SWAT officers would be trained and posted to all state commands to operate only on intelligence-driven operation.

Adamu assured the governors that he would leverage the provisions of the new Police Act 2020 to carry out extensive reforms within the police and pleaded for the support, understanding and guidance of governors to embark on the reforms.

In response, NGF acknowledged the concerns of Nigerians, especially youths, that had been affected by the excesses of SARS officers.



MEANWHILE, protesters in Edo State yesterday added the “humongous salaries” of political office holders to their agitation.

They called for review of emoluments for politicians, reportedly among the highest in the world.Hundreds of demonstrators, including students, who barricaded major highways in Benin City for several hours, left many commuters stranded along the Benin/Lagos road.

The carnival-like procession took over the entire highway and the flyover opposite the University of Benin with disk jockeys blasting revolutionary songs of Fela Kuti, Femi Kuti, Idris Abdulkareem and several other popular artistes. The protesters rejected the newly-formed SWAT and called for total reform of the police force.