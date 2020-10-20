Governors urged to increase rice production

Our Reporter

GOVERNORS in the Southern part of the country have been urged to work more on promoting the growth of rice in order to ensure affordable prices for Nigerians.

Chief Executive Officer Titan Multibusiness Investment Ltd. Gbenga Eyiolawi said some state governors set up rice processing plants with no rice farm to supply the plants

The way forward, he said, was to have massive rice farms across the country. He hailed the Federal Government for the Paddy Aggregation Scheme for rice processing Companies.

Eyiolawi, however, enjoined the government to caution security agencies that harassed local rice producers on the road.

“Security agencies should stop clamping on rice traders moving their merchandise from one part of the country to another, hence leading to delay in the transportation of goods,” he said.