Governorship Poll: Facts About Ondo And Its Electorate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to conduct the governorship election in Ondo State on Saturday.

It says it is committed to promoting greater transparency and accountability in the management of elections in the country.

While residents have shown their preparedness to vote in the election, here are some quick facts about Ondo and its electorate:

Ondo is one of the six states in Nigeria’s south-west region.

Dominate by the Yoruba-speaking population, the state was created on February 3, 1976.

The state covers a land area of 15,500km² and has Akure as its capital city.

It has 18 local government areas, three senatorial districts, eight federal constituencies, and 26 state assembly constituencies.

Ondo has a total of 1,822,346 population of voters, 203 electoral wards/ registration areas, as well as 3,009 polling units.

According to INEC, a total of 1,478,460 (81.1%) Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) have been collected while 343,886 (18.9%) others are yet to be collected.

More Facts

Here’s a breakdown of the figures of registered voters, as well as collected and uncollected PVCs, according to LGA below:

S/N LGA REG. VOTERS COLLECTED PVCS UNCOLLECTED PVCS
1 Akoko North East 80,040 66,290 13,750
2 AKOKO NORTH WEST 72,139 58,505 13,634
3 AKOKO SOUTH EAST 35,747 32,763 2,984
4 AKOKO SOUTH WEST 101,842 87,351 14,491
5 AKURE NORTH 74,821 60,744 14,077
6 AKURE SOUTH 290,267 207,238 83,029
7 ESE-ODO 70,014 66,481 3,533
8 IDANRE 82,449 64,438 18,011
9 IFEDORE 75,257 54,640 20,617
10 ILAJE 132,189 126,749 5,440
11 ILEOLUJI/OKEIGBO 73,051 54,391 18,660
12 IRELE 66,959 57,651 9,308
13 ODIGBO 136,146 109,797 26,349
14 OKITIPUPA 110,572 92,975 17,597
15 ONDO EAST 50,496 40,321 10,175
16 ONDO WEST 172,815 131,847 40,968
17 OSE 69,087 63,568 5,519
18 OWO 128,455 102,711 25,744


