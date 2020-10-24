govt-imposes-curfew-in-kaduna-communities-as-residents-loot-covid-19-palliatives

File photo of Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai

The Kaduna State government has declared a 24-hour curfew in some communities in Kaduna South and Chikun Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, who is the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, announced this is a statement on Saturday.

The restriction which is with immediate effect follows the looting of warehouses – where COVID-19 palliatives were reportedly stored by the government – by residents.

Residents were said to have trooped to Gwari Avenue where they discovered a warehouse and immediately forced it open and carted away food items.

However, the attempt by security operatives to stop the residents from looting the warehouse proved abortive because of their large number.

Some hoodlums in the area also used the opportunity to break into private homes and carted away household items.

In its reaction, the government directed security agencies involved to arrest and prosecute anyone found violating the curfew, and those responsible for breakdown of law and order as well as looting and destroying properties.

The affected communities include Barnawa, Kakuri, and Television in Kaduna South LGA, and Maraban Rido, Sabon Tasha, Narayi and Ungwan Romi of Chikun LGA.

The government also condemned the concerted incitement on social media and appealed to residents to resist the attempt to create chaos and anarchy in the state.