Govt officials yet to learn from COVID-19 pandemic – NLC

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said government officials were yet to learn any lesson from the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic that has put human race in danger by fixing the health system.

The congress lamented healthcare workers had been subjected to unfair treatment for too long.

President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, stated these during a briefing in Abuja to mark this year’s Global Day of Action on Care.

Wabba warned that members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) may resume their industrial action over outstanding salaries of 2018 that have not been paid.

The NLC president urged governments at all levels to begin to invest heavily in the health sector in order to end medical tourism.

“Essential workers as they are often called at crisis times, do not have the necessary personal protective equipment to work with, especially before the outbreak of COVID-19.

“I also wish to use this occasion to call on the Federal Government to pay the two months salaries owed health workers arising from an industrial dispute in 2018.

“The recent 7 days warning strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to resolve the outstanding issues is yet to receive the attention of Government and a social dialogue meeting on this matter is yet to be convened.

“We also demand a quick conclusion on negotiations on salary adjustment for JOHESU members in line with alternative dispute resolution processes of National Industrial Court of Nigeria, which all parties involved in the negotiation were subjected to.

“We call for an end to all forms of medical tourism especially by our elected and appointed public officials.

“We reiterate our position that government must be ready to invest heavily in the health sector as no country survives without effective health care,” he said.