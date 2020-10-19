Govt should learn from protest, says party chieftain

By Emmanuel Oladesu

A CHIEFTAIN of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Comrade Sesan Daini, has urged governments at all level to learn from the on-going EndSARS protests.

He said government must always listen to public complaints and serve the people with patriotism.

Daini, an activist and chairman of Igbogbo/Bayeku Council, Ikorodu, addressed the protesters at the weekend in Ikorodu.

He said he came to identify with the protesters as a former student union leader who had decried bad policies of government in the past.

Daini decried police brutality, saying that it negated the mandate of security agencies.

He said the protests have raised public consciousness about the value of good governance.

He praised the government for listening to the protesters, instead of repressing their views.

Daini said President Muhammadu Buhari had taken steps to address the grievances of the protesters, thereby confirming that he is a listening leader.

The chairman praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for addressing the protesters and taking their complaints to the oresiden in Abuja.

He assured them of the state government’s commitment to their yearnings saying the Sanwo-Olu led administration is a listening one government.

Daini reminded the protesters about the Judicial Panel set up to look into police brutality, advising them to embrace it as an opportunity for ventilating their grievances.

He also appealed to them to be peaceful and not allow their movements to be hijacked by miscreants.

Daini said: “Government has started meeting your demands. The SARS has been disbanded. The culprits will be punished. The judicial panel will be set up across the states. You can ventilate your grievances there.

“I want you to be peaceful in your protests so that miscreants will not hijack the protests.”