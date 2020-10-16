Govt workers trek as #EndSARS protesters ground Abeokuta, block major roads

Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, was on Friday grounded by thousands of youths in continuation of #EndSARS protest in the state.

The protesters had converged at the NNPC Junction leading to the government secretariat and Abiola way in the early hours of Friday.

They blocked major exit roads in the state capital, leaving hundreds of motorists travelling outside the state stranded.

Many government workers trekked down to their offices at Oke-Mosan as the protesters prevented people from getting to their destinations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that school children were also affected by the protest.

The protesters at the time of filing this report had blocked the Ibara roundabout at Panseke area of Abeokuta.

Speaking to NAN in an interview, Mr Morounfolu Adeniyi, one of the protesters, said their demands included halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens who were unlawfully arrested.

“Other demands include justice for the victims of police brutality, including payment of compensation.

” The EndSARS protesters forum agrees to the setting up of Independent Panel by the National Human Rights Commission within the next one week, and the psychological evaluation of policemen before redeployment including increasing their salaries,” he said.

