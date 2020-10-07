GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Tenant Stabs Landlord To Death After He Was Confronted For Bringing Multiple Women To The Compound

Officers of the Anambra police command have arrested a 21-year-old man identified as Onyeamachi Mmaju for allegedly stabbing his landlord, Nonso Oyikoba, 35, to death in Ogidi Ani-Etiti in Idemili North LGA of the state on Tuesday, October 6.

Police operatives attached to Ogidi Division led by the DPO CSP Ekuri Remigius, received a report of the tragic incident and visited the scene. On getting there, the landlord who was found in a pool of his blood was rushed to Iyi Enu Mission hospital Ogidi for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival, a statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, Haruna Mohammed, revealed.

According to Haruna, careful observation on the deceased body revealed a stab wound on his back while a blood-stained knife allegedly used in perpetrating the act was also recovered as an exhibit from the scene.

The statement read in part:

”Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased landlord had a short quarrel over “bringing of too many women into the compound” that eventually led to a scuffle which resulted to the deceased being stabbed to death.”

Haruna added that the Commissioner of Police, CP John B.Abang, has ordered that the case to be transferred to the State Criminal investigation department (SCID) for discreet investigation after which the suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution.

See graphic images below:

