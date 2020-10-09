GRAPHIC VIDEO: Police Officer Shoots Lady In The Mouth In Lagos

A lady was on Thursday night allegedly shot in the mouth by a mobile police officer in Lagos.

The video of the incident which happened at Salvation bus stop, Opebi, and has since gone viral was shared by a Twitter user @abba_kamselem.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, revealed that the police officer who committed the crime is not of the state police command but works in Lagos.

The PPRO added that the said officer is the boyfriend of the victim and that preliminary investigations suggest that the officer fired a shot at her while they had a disagreement.

According to Adejobi, the police have visited the hospital where the lady was rushed to and will give the public more information when she is stable and has been interrogated.

However, the officer involved is currently at large and efforts are ongoing to apprehend him.

See the video below:

This lady was shot on the mouth at salvation bust stop opebi road by a mobile police officer pic.twitter.com/f3NkKpU4rB — IBRAHIM STANDARD (@abba_kamselem) October 8, 2020

Like this: Like Loading...