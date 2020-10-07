World News

Greek Neo-Nazi Party Convicted as Criminal Organization

ATHENS—A Greek court ruled that the country’s neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party is a criminal organization, and found a number of party members guilty of murder and other felonies—a major blow against one of Europe’s most extreme political movements.

Families of Golden Dawn’s victims in the courtroom, and thousands of demonstrators outside, applauded as the judges handed down guilty verdicts against the party. The trial, which has lasted more than five years, is likely to accelerate the decline of the extreme-right movement which…

