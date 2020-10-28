World News Grimes Wants You to Get More Sleep, She Made a Baby A.I. Lullaby By Ezra Marcus 9 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 4 The artist says her baby, X Æ A-XII, stays up watching “radical art.” So she made him an A.I. lullaby. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments