Grooming centre extends varsity research grants to Oct 31

Submissions for the Grooming University Research grants earlier scheduled to close by October 8 have been extended till October ending.







According to the organiser, the submission date was extended to give room for more students to participate as many tertiary institutions are still under lock due to the pandemic and ASUU strike.







In the scheme, which is the second edition, Grooming Centre, a microfinance institution, is giving research grants to 150 undergraduate and post-graduate students across the country.







The project coordinator and head of New Initiatives at Grooming Centre, Mr Chikezie Egbulefu, said the portal for submission of entries, which has been opened since September, would be closed on October 31, 2020 to enable the organiser collate the entries.







He explained that the scheme was designed to catalyze research and knowledge development that would proffer solutions to social and economic problems in the country.







According to him, this year’s grant would be awarded to 100 undergraduates with each taking N100,000 and 50 post-graduate students who would be awarded N200,000 each for carrying out their research studies in the areas of microfinance, rural development, inclusive finance, social enterprise, MSME and women in development.







“The project, which is managed by the Centre for Research in Enterprise and Action in Management (CREM), will focus on and encourage research whose findings have the potential to enhance the growth of the Nigerian economy post-COVID-19 and contribute to general human development,” he said.







Explaining the requirements to qualify for consideration under the scheme, chairman of the grant review technical committee, Mr Alex Ajibo, said a student must be carrying out research on a topic relevant to the areas earlier listed and entries must be received through the company’s email: info@groomingresearchgrant.org by October 31.