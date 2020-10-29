group-denies-involvement-in-alleged-missing-of-60-youths-in-anambra

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A group of youths in Nkwelle-Ezunaka community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra state has denied involvement in the alleged missing of 60 youths and 11 others said to be languishing in prison custody for about six months of their arrests.

The youths under the auspices of Nkwelle-Ezunaka Young Professionals ( NEYP) warned rumour mongers to desist from such report capable of bringing division in the community.

Addressing newsmen Thursday, the group’s Coordinator, Chinedu Nwokedi described the report as senseless and irresponsible.

Read Also: Wike signs Executive Order proscribing IPOB in Rivers

He said, “How will any person believe the complete thrash, senseless and



irresponsible statement? Ordinarily, we would have ignored the rumour knowing that no right thinking person would believe that.

“The heartless and futile fabrication do not ordinarily deserve the dignity to be refuted by the respected Prophet of God, rather, we the youths decided to do the needful.

“It is sad to admit that sane people have lost every sense of decency and fallen to the beastly level of designating the memory of the dead.

“One is not shocked therefore that, even in their desperation they could go so low to commit the sacrilege of dragging the name of a great prophet, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (Ebube Muo nso) into gutter politics.”

The group urged the public, including the youths of the area to ignore any news in connection with the missing youths, insisting it was a figment of the imagination of the faceless rumour mongers who were bent to distabilize the unity existing in the community.

“They should bear in mind that their appetite for wrong causes may not be easy to quench in one fell swoop. Let every body guide his or her utterances and work towards achieving a united, peaceful and progressive Nkwelle Ezunaka,” the group warned.