Group, northern youths want leaders to broker peace in FG, ASUU face-off

Irked by the face-off between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the National Professional Group and Northern Youths Frontiers have urged leaders in the country to mediate and save the nation educational system.

They urged the leaders not to rest on their oars in bringing the Federal Government and leadership of the ASUU together for dialogue to end the lingering dispute in the interest of the masses.

The groups, yesterday, specifically urged the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zullum and his Zamfara State counterpart, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, to wade into the dispute.

The groups, through their spokesman, Mustafa Aliyu Gwarzo, regretted the negative impact the face-off was having on teeming Nigerian youths due to idleness.

According to Gwarzo: “The two governors without an iota of doubt today in Nigeria command respect and recognition than any individual in the political arena, premised on their outstanding leadership qualities, especially with regards to issues that affect the survival of common man and their commitment to humanity.

“Students are tired of staying at home. Some have become hardened criminals and restive individuals due to the prolonged strike. Parents are in dilemma on next line of action to finding solutions to the education of their children.

“The present crisis within the protest of #EndSARS and its equivalent around Nigeria are all a result of idle minds of teeming Nigerian youths that have nothing doing but ready in becoming tools of such protest and other illegality.

“To us, both Presidency and ASUU need to humble themselves, return to a positive resolution in their negotiation, disagree to agree where applicable, accept the outcome so we can see an end to this lingering strike. A stitch in time saves nine.”