Group seeks inclusive government as FG’s approval rating plummets

As more Nigerians take to the streets in protest of SARS and bad governance, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resources Centre) in collaboration with Fact Box and supported by Mac Arthur Foundation launched a report of leadership approval rating, depicting citizens’ perception of leadership and governance in Nigeria. The report looked at how the Federal Government handled the coronavirus pandemic in the country with only 17 percent of respondents saying the Federal Government handled the outbreak well.

Addressing the media, Chairman, HEDA Resources Centre, Olanrewaju Suraju said the recent survey, which contains analysis and evaluation of the various citizens’ perspective on government responses revealed that people from 34 to 64 years old felt the government’s response was very bad.

He also disclosed that responses from the Federal and Lagos State governments revealed that public officials did not do enough to meet global standards rated in their poor management of information, public education, swift responses to public health needs, sharing of palliatives and constructive engagement of the critical sector.

He said the research was informed by the need to examine the level of response of the Federal Government to the pandemic in particular and citizens’ demands in general. Referring to the ongoing protests against police brutality, he said the protests, despite the government’s proscription of SARS, is only a demonstration of the fact that people no longer trust the government or believe its promises.