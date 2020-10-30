group-to-buhari:-prosecute-saboteurs-of-fg’s-programmes-in-s’east

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A group, Igbos For A Progressive Nigeria, IPAN, has called for a comprehensive investigation into the activities of those tasked with handling of various programmes of the federal government targeted at improving the lives of Nigerians, particularly those in the South East.

The group also urged the federal government to prosecute those found guilty of sabotaging such laudable programmes to serve as deterrent to other public servants.

In a statement on Friday issued by its President, Lawrence Onuzulike and National Secretary, Chijioke Nwankwo, the group said the call followed series of complaints from concerned and aggrieved Nigerians of exclusion from the programmes, even after meeting all the prerequisite requirements.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration for working tirelessly towards the reduction poverty in the Nigeria through the creation of numerous social investment programs, the group regretted that people of the South East were being denied their fair share.

The statement partly read, “We’re calling your attention to the fact that many people in the South East may not be benefiting from your administration’s well-thought-out numerous programs aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians, including those of Ndigbo.

“Let us start by commending your administration for working tirelessly towards the reduction poverty in the Nigeria by creating numerous social investment programs such as: ‘The N-Power’ which provides young Nigerians with job training and education, as well as a monthly stipend of N30,000, ‘The Conditional Cash Transfer’ which provides no-strings-attached cash to the poor and vulnerable.

“The Government Enterprise and Empowerment Program (GEEP)’ which is a micro-lending investment program targeting entrepreneurs with a focus on young people and women, ‘The N75 billion National Youth Investment Fund’ which provides opportunities for the youths and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

“The Survival Fund’ through which your government is paying three months salaries of the staff of 100,000 micro, small and medium enterprises, paying for the registration of 250,000 businesses at the Corporate Affairs Commission, giving a grant of N30,000 to 100,000 artisans, and guaranteeing market for the products of traders.

“However, it’s saddening that the various programs may not be reaching their intended targets, especially, in the South East. IPAN receives messages on a daily basis from concerned and aggrieved Igbo youths who complain bitterly of being excluded from benefiting from the programs, even when they have met all the prerequisite requirements.

“As a group that stand for equity, inclusiveness of all Nigerians and most importantly, a united and peaceful Nigeria, we cannot keep quiet in the face of such mounting complaints.

“We, therefore, call on you, sir, to order an immediate investigation into the final destinations of the various government programs meant for the people of South East.

“It has become imperative that a comprehensive investigation is carried out into the activities of those tasked with handling of these programs in the South East, so that no one will stand as a cog-in-the-wheel of progress of your government’s policies.

“Without meaning to be preemptive, we urge the government to take every necessary measure, to prosecute anyone found guilty of sabotaging these programs and denying those in the South East their fair share and rights, like other Nigerians. We believe that if action is taken in this regard, it will serve as a deterrent to other public servants.”