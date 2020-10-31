group-unveils-premium-indoor-technology-innovation

As part of efforts to improve livelihood and save up energy consumption in Nigeria, a large-scale high-tech innovation firm mainly engaged in research and development, Royal Electronics Group (REG) has unveiled the Royal el’Picasso 3HP floor standing air conditioner.

The new innovation is packed with advanced features like digital inverter technology that save up to 70 per cent on energy costs. Head of Sales Operations REG Raja Rajesh said: “The newly innovated AC is built with Wi-Fi function to control your device on the go alongside other features to provide consumers ultimate experience in AC technology.”

Executive Director, Corporate Services, Sims Nigeria, Fab Uzor, said: “REG have designed a master piece in air conditioner that is built to withstand heavy use and lower power consumption.”

