Group urges Ndigbo, others to vote for Akeredolu

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A socio-cultural group has advised Ndigbo and non-indigenes in Ondo State to back the re-election bid of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The group, under the auspices of Ndigbo Patriotic Association, said the governor deserved a second term, considering his developmental strides.

Speaking with reporters yesterday in Onitsha, Anambra State, the President-General of the group, Mazi Obinna Okeke, described Akeredolu as honest, saying Ondo State people were lucky to have him as governor.

He listed some of the governor’s achievements to include Ore Industrial Park, Mother and Child Hospital at Ifon, the N9.2billion chocolate factory and the N4.2billion egg factory.

Okeke said: “The people are privileged to have such a forthright man as governor.

“The electorate, including Ndigbo and non-indigenes, should troop out en masse on Saturday to vote for Akeredolu for continuity and sustainability of his laudable programmes.”

He praised the wife of the governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, for her passion towards driving gender equality and women development in the state.

Okeke extolled her for some of her laudable initiatives such as the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), Ondo Widows Care and others, which, according to him, have positioned Ondo women for sustainable growth and development.