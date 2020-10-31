guardiola,-arteta-et-al

Ade Ojeikere

The Barclays English Premier League has been characterised with shocking results, drama, and massive complaints about the effectiveness of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) equipment, which many thought would resolve all the contentious decisions which the human eyes couldn’t capture due to the speed of the ball. But VAR’s recent decisions could quicken the exit of some prominent coaches, if not properly addressed. This writer has been head wondering if the Manchester City in 13th has as its manager Pep Guardiola. No wonder Pochettino’s name is being bandied as likely replacement for the 2021 season. Many would argue that five weeks is too early to raise the alarm. But, this is how such movements start.

No doubt, this is Guardiola’s team’s worst placing at the beginning of any league competition after five matches. Guardiola’s teams are top performers placing between the second and fourth, making Citizens’ current 13th placing unacceptable. Guardiola’s coaching career has been marked with successes, winning the league diadems in Spain, Germany, and England. In fact, Guardiola’s movement to Manchester City was informed by the team’s management’s decision to get a manager who could guide the Citizens to win its first UEFA Champions League trophy. Guardiola wasn’t recruited to lift the Barclays English Premier League trophy nor was he paid so handsomely to cart home the Carabao Cup or English FA Cup because some other coaches had done so.

Guardiola came to the blue side of Manchester with an intimidating coaching profile which gave him the edge over other coaches, having won the Champions League with FC Barcelona. Manchester City has won its first two matches in the UEFA Champions League, first against Porto at home beating the Portuguese side 2-0 and then on Tuesday drubbing Marseille FC in France 3-0. Victories against Porto and Marseille by Manchester City should be a piece of cake, given the quality of stars in both teams.

Truth be told that Manchester City isn’t as formidable as it used to be . since skipper Vincent Kompany left the Citizens, he hasn’t been replaced with a defender with his towering qualities. and it showed in the way the club conceded goals last season. Guardiola has also missed Kompany’s leadership qualities on and off the pitch. Many won’t forget Kompany’s long-range belter against Leicester which ensured that Citizens clinched the English Premier League diadem in the 2018/2019 season. Indeed, teams have found a way around Manchester City’s style of playing from the back with the goalkeeper throwing the ball to the nearest man who is free. What these teams have done is to sit back to collect the ball and launch a counter attack which Guardiola’s side have found difficult to handle.

Manchester City used to be a delight to watch especially their midfield anchored on Leroy Sane’s and David Silva’s sublime skills and visionary passes to release strikers Gabriel Jesus and Kun Aguero to score goals with aplomb. With the quartet missing, Citizens have lost its fear factor among teams they have faced since the season began. many are pinching to find out why Guardiola didn’t invade the summer transfer market for capable replacements.

Guardiola knows good players. Manchester City’s owners know how to spend big money on players who they think can improve on the team’s current position. Are the criticisms being waved aside by Guardiola and the team’s owners? Certainly not.

“We have to accept the criticism. We play every three days, when you win it’s good. But, if you don’t, people want to destroy everything. But it’s about the chairman and everyone else understanding (the situation),” said Guardiola.

“Part of the criticism was right, but you’ve got to accept it. It’s part of our job. It’s about where we’ve come from in the last month, with lack of preparation, injuries, and COVID-19. But the Champions League is in a good place now. I’m sure we’re going to find that consistency.”

Indeed, Guardiola sees light at the end of the tunnel given the way his team played against Marseille in France on Wednesday stressing that: “We played really well, we didn’t concede much and we were in control, patient and aggressive without the ball. I’m so satisfied with the performance and result, it’s always difficult to win away.”

“We can play on both sides, we tried to play high and wide to stretch the pitch. Raheem Sterling was exceptional, Phil (Foden) as well. We didn’t expect them to play five at the back until we saw the team. FC Porto was the same. As much as we play against five at the back we started to take control and rhythm. We were so stable defensively. I’m so satisfied with the way we played, “ Guardiola said.

Well said, Guardiola. Coaches are as good as their last games, dear Guardiola. Winning the Champions League with Manchester City improves on your Curriculum Vitae (CV). It also improves your bargaining power if you decide to leave. Of course, any European club gunning for Guardiola after lifting the Champions League must break the bank, knowing that the Citizens won’t sit and watch the exit of a cup winning manager, except he insists he must leave for greener pastures as they always say.

Guardiola’s former assistant at Manchester City Arteta improved on Arsenal’s profile after he replaced Emery, winning the 2019/2020 English FA Cup, beating Chelsea 2-1. Arteta led the Gunners to beat former European champions on penalties to lift the Community Shield.

Arteta showed he learned enough from his former boss, winning the support of Gunners’ fans worldwide. But Arteta wants to burn his candles on both ends with his unsparing decisions which could haunt him. He should please listen to the voices of competent coaches and managers on the need to forgive Ozil and return him to the fold, possibly in January.

Arteta’s highhandedness towards established stars could ruin the Gunners, whose fans may opt to fly the white flag for his exit. They did it to Arsenal Wenger. The call for Arteta’s sack looks imminent, especially after Arsenal’s home loss to Leicester on Sunday night. it was the first time the Foxes would beat Arsenal at home in 47 years. The cry among most Gunners fans is the need for Arteta to explain the exclusion of Ozil from the squad, considering how the team has played this season. They reckon that Ozil would have given this squad the width and drive in the midfield with his defence-splitting passes to free the strikers to score goals with aplomb, as they did in the Wenger era.

Already, Arteta has admitted his mistake in not registering William Saliba for the Europa League competition. Arteta registered 25 players leaving out Saliba, a grave error now that Arsenal are short of personnel due to injuries to key players such as David Luiz, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari.

‘’I feel really bad for William Saliba,’ Arteta said. ‘’Because we had so many central defenders, we decided to leave him out of the squad which was really hurtful for me to do.

‘’I was hoping that Pablo would be back in two weeks but he had a setback and then we don’t have Pablo and we don’t have William when he’s fit and available to play. But when you make those decisions, you can’t always think about every possible outcome.’’

Lesson learned Arteta. You may also listen to Willian’s complaints about some of your tactics and changes during matches which have left him frustrated, using the player’s exact words. Willian distinguished himself at Chelsea, with the Brazilian replicating his club form with the Samba Boyz.

Willian’s move to Arsenal was heralded with pundits looking forward to Brazilian’s contributions to the team. Willian’s complaint about Arteta’s rigid style explains the team’s win today, lose tomorrow’s graph.

‘’It’s been a cool, new experience. I hadn’t worked with a coach with that mindset,’’ Willian told Globo Esporte.

‘’The positional game doesn’t mean that you have no freedom on the pitch, you have the freedom to move, but many times you have to respect the position, what the coach asks, the instructions, understanding that it’ll be better for the team.

‘’It may happen that you don’t touch the ball and get frustrated, but Mikel always says that wait a minute, the ball will arrive. I’ve been learning a lot.’’

Dear Arteta, managers recruit players and play to their strengths. Willian is a tested and trusted player at least in the EPL. He should be the pivot of Arsenal’s games, especially with Ozil’s absence. All Arteta needs do is to watch Chelsea’s matches and he would understand why Arsenal is tottering in the EPL. A stitch in time saves nine.