Gucci Challenges “Toxic Masculinity Stereotypes” With Tartan Dress For Men

Tartan cotton long smock shirt | Image: Gucci

Luxury fashion brand Gucci has unveiled a £1,700 (₦650,250) orange check dress which features a satin bow on the front for men a bid to fight the toxic masculine stereotypes.

According to Gucci, the Tartan cotton long smock shirt, which is inspired by grunge looks from the ‘90s, reflects the idea of fluidity explored for the Fall Winter 2020 fashion show, disrupting the toxic stereotypes that mold masculine gender identity.

The Orange and beige tartan shirt is made from cotton and features a satin bow at the waist, mother of pearl buttons, smock embroidery and contrast Peter Pan collar. The Italian brand reckons that it is perfect when paired with ripped jeans.

In the description on the website, Gucci said: “Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House’s individual spirit.”

Gucci’s Tartan cotton long smock shirt has not been well received in some quarters and most especially from men who have taken to social media to express their disapproval:

@Straighttalk02 tweeted: “Gucci unveils a dress for men. This has to be a joke! Any male who would even consider wearing this apparel is not a man.”

@LovinskyMary: “Guccio Gucci would be rolling over in his grave. This is what they came up with. A little girls dress for men.”

@Malexander: “ANY man who would be foolish enough to wear this rubbish in public should turn in their Y chromosome, I’ve given up on the fashion brands altogether – they’ve made careers and built an industry in making women look foolish for decades, no hope for them.”

This comes weeks after the fashion giant was equally criticized for releasing a pair of distressed jeans with what looks like grass stains on them. The $765 jeans featured faded brown spots in addition to bizarre green stains.

“Channelling the Fall Winter 2020 collection’s grunge vibe, this wide-leg denim pant is crafted from organic cotton specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect,” the Gucci website reads.

“Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary.”