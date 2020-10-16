Gumsu Sanni-Abacha in a joyful mood

By Oladapo Sofowora

If Fatima Gumsu Sanni-Abacha, daughter of Nigeria’s ex-Military Head of State, General Sanni Abacha, was to start counting her blessings, it’s so enormous that it will take her a lifetime to do so. Despite being born with a silver spoon, one would marvel at her level of respect and courtesy for everyone that comes her way. For the want of a better description, she is a misunderstood person and it requires spending quality time with her to understand that she is an angel in human form.

For over two decades, the stylish mother of five has faced sheer criticism from the public on issues relating to her father’s reign as head of state. Despite various attempts to talk her down emotionally, she gradually developed a thick skin not to allow naysayers to deprive her of joy. Most recently, the split from her Cameroonian billionaire ex-husband of 20 years, Bayero Fadil Mohamadou, over irreconcilable differences, nearly plunged her into depression.

However, kind words of encouragement from family and friends were able to help her navigate and sustain herself mentally. Despite all the hurdles she has faced in life, she is one person who never jokes with prayer time with her creator.

On September 22, the stylish fashionista celebrated her 44th birthday with not much fanfare. Unlike her birthday years ago, where she would be treated to a high-cost dinner at the best hotels around the world, she opted for a private party in her living room, where she was celebrated by her children, close friends, and family. Fitted in cream, gold, and blue flowered patterned flowing Abaya, a velvet gold scarf tied around her neck and gold headgear, the glittering celebrant posed with over 15 gigantic cakes, cards, and other gift items as friends and family made a toast to the good life for her as they all sang a birthday song for her. Those few opportune to grace the gold and white themed house party were lavishly treated to an array of high cost meals, assorted drinks, and champagnes with music.