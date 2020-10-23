Gunmen Abduct 24-Year-old Man From Home in Abuja

Abdulateef Yusuf Bamidele, a 24-year-old man was in the wee hours of Friday, October 23, kidnapped by some gunmen in his family home in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to reports, the incident occurred at Guidna, Kubwa, a community in Bwari area council of Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday, Fasuat Yusuf, Bamidele’s mother, said the kidnappers attacked their home at 1:25am after scaling a fence.

Yusuf said despite demanding money, the kidnappers — numbering about four — abducted Bamidele.

“They came to the window and they said they needed money, they said we should open the door, that if we don’t open the door what they will do would be worse,” she said.

“After we allowed them into the house, they said ‘where is the money’, when I brought money from my sales of two days, they said it is not enough, they said ‘it is not enough’.”

Yusuf said the kidnappers made an attempt to take her away but when she could not scale the fence, they opted for her son.

“They took me but I could not climb the fence, so they came back for my son,” she said.

When contacted Miriam Yusuf, spokesperson of the Abuja police command, told newsmen that they are aware of the incident and are making effort to rescue him.

“The police are making efforts to rescue the victim. We have launched an operation,” Yusuf said

