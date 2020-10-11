Gunmen abduct ex-Abuja council boss, legislative members, others

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The worsening security situation in the nation’s capital, Abuja again manifested at the weekend when gunmen again stormed Pegi Community and abducted the Vice Chairman of the Kuje Area Council, Mr. Mohammed Baba, some legislative members and among others.

Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Mr. Taiwo Aderibigbe, who confirmed the incident said the identities of the victims could not be immediately ascertained, but Vanguard gathered that about three other Council staff were abducted in addition to the councillors.

The victims were said to have been ambushed in their bus along the Pegi route.

Meanwhile, Minister of state in the FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani, has “condemned the abduction of the former Vice Chairman of Kuje area council along with some members of the council’s legislative arm by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers”.

The minister in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Austin Elemue described the incident as unfortunate and heinous.

She regretted that cases of abduction have become so rampant especially in Kuje Area Council of the territory.

While assuring that the FCT Administration would take drastic measures to address the situation, she also appealed to residents to remain calm as efforts are in place to rescue all victims of kidnappers.

“It is regrettable and unfortunate that we are still having cases of abduction and kidnapping of innocent citizens in the Federal Capital Territory. It is regrettable because this is the seat of government and we must do everything possible to put to an end this senseless killings and abductions of residents in the territory.

“However, I want to appeal to residents especially those in the area councils to remain calm, as the FCT Administration under the leadership of Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, is working assiduously to protect lives and property of residents. I want to assure you that the security agencies are on top of the situation,” the minister stated.

Just few days ago, gunmen had also stormed the area and abducted three persons.

Vanguard