gunmen-abduct-lg-chairman,-demand-n200m-ransom

A map of Oyo, a state in south-west Nigeria.

Gunmen have kidnapped the Chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke.

The council boss was abducted alongside his driver on Sunday night along Okeho-Ado Awaye road.

He was said to be heading for Ibadan for a meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday.

This was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gbenga Fadeyi via a telephone conversation.

According to the police spokesman, efforts are in top gear to release the victims and arrest the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the kidnappers have allegedly demanded for a N200 million ransom to secure their release.