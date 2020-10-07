Gunmen abduct Nasarawa ex-commissioner, demand N30m

By David Odama – Lafia

Gunmen at the early hours of Tuesday night, abducted the immediate past commissioner for higher education in Nasarawa state, Chief Clement Uhembe, at his residence demanding N30m ransom to secure his release.

The kidnappers who were said to armed with sophisticated weapons invaded the residence of the senior lecturer in the department of political science at the Federal University, Lafia at about 8:30 pm.

Narrating the incident to newsmen, wife of the victim, Mrs Amarya Uhembe said the abductors, numbering about ten, invaded their residence and broke into one of their apartments where her husband was observing his rest after returning from work and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

“They (gunmen) came at about 8:30 pm and started banging on the door while my husband was in the inner room. I moved closer to the door to see who was hitting the door only to discover that they were heavily armed men”.

“When I noticed they were armed men, I quickly tried to close the door, shouting for help before my husband came to join me in the struggle to shut the door, even as they were forcing themselves into the seating room”

According to her, “My husband rushed to the door and we succeeded in closing the doors but the gunmen kept pushing until they succeeded using hard objects to break the doors and wall to gain entrance”

According to her, the gunmen later allowed her husband access to his mobile phone to communicate the family their demand for the ransom.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO,) ASP Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the incident said personnel of the command have been mobilized to go after the abductors and to rescue the victim unhurt.

Meanwhile, the residence of the victim has continued to record influx of sympathisers from within and outside the state.

