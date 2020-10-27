Gunmen abduct traditional leader’s wife in Kano — Emirate council

By Bashir Bello

Unknown gunmen have abducted Aishatu Aliyu, wife of Village Head of Tsara in Rogo local government area and under Karaye Emirate council of Kano State.

The Council’s Information Officer, Haruna Gunduwawa in a statement on Tuesday confirmed the incident.

Gunduwawa said according to the report presented to the Emir of Karaye Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II by District Head of Rogo Wambai of Karaye Alhaji Muhammadu Mahraz, unknown people in their numbers stormed the house of the village head of Tsara, Aliyu Muhammad at 1 am on Friday morning and took away his wife to an unknown destination.

He said the abductors shoot severally into the air to scare away the villagers as many were forced to pass the night in the bush for safety.

According to him, “Up to the time of presenting the report to the Emir, the whereabout of Aishatu Aliyu is not yet been known.

“The District Head notified the Emir in the report that, people in Rogo district are in rancour as kidnapping cases is worsen explaining that, within two months four cases were recorded.

“The Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II renew his plea to the security operatives to apply for security measures towards ending all form of illicit activities in the Emirate.

“The Emir also enjoined people to devote more time to prayers,” Gunduwawa said.

When contacted, the Spokesperson, Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, promised to get back to our correspondent.

Vanguard News