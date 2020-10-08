Daily News

Gunmen ambush travellers along East-West road, abduct 12

By Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Twelve persons have been abducted by unknown gunmen along the East-West road following a siege on the road that lasted for roughly 30minutes amidst sporadic shooting.

The incident occurred at about 7 pm at the Ekeravwhen junction axis of the road.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, confirmed the incident when contacted on Thursday adding that efforts are currently on towards the rescue of the suspects.

