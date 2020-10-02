Gunmen Attack and Kill SARS Operatives, Set Ablaze Their Vehicles and Release Detainees (Photos)

Some unknown gunmen attacked and killed some SARS Operatives, released some suspects detained in their facility and set their Hilux van ablaze in Oyigbo, Rivers on Thursday afternoon.

According to a source the gunmen invaded SARS office which is along old Aba road in the midnight of 30th September, shooting sporadically before setting their vehicles ablaze. “Everybody was so afraid when the shooting started. We were wondering what could be going on until the shooting subsided. When we came out this morning to confirm what really happened last night, we saw vehicles that were set ablaze”, the source said.

The source further said that as people gathered in the scene of the incident in the morning, some group of young men emerged suddenly and started chanting, ‘we no want SARS, we no need SARS’ and immediately, SARS officers opened fire on the young men only for them to find out that the bullets were not penetrating.

Unfortunately for the officers, before they could take cover, the young men overpowered them, disarmed and hacked one officer to death instantly.

As at the time of filing this report, there was pandemonium in the entire city as people were so scared to come out from their homes because of the fear of being harassed and arrested by SARS officers.

Some people in Oyigbo have accused SARS of extortion and intimidation.

The DPO, Oyigbo Police command, could not be reached on phone. Howwever, it was gathered that other SARS operatives that were injured during the ugly incident have been rushed to the Hospital.

