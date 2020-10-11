Gunmen attack another Kaduna community, ‘kill nine’

Suspected bandits have killed nine persons in Kadai village in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

This attack happened on Saturday night around 9p.m., according to residents.

It was gathered that the bandits also set cars, motorcycles and houses ablaze at the village.

A resident of the area, who gave his name as Mohammadu, said Kadai village is about two kilometres from Kidandan town where the bandits killed six persons on Friday and Saturday.

“The bandits came to Kadai around 9 p.m. on Saturday and left around 12am and we discovered bodies of nine persons but some people are missing.

“The attack happened hours after they carried out a similar attack at Kidandan town,” he said.

Muhammadu said soldiers that were deployed to Kidandan on Saturday went after the bandits and chased them into the bush.

According to him, many women and children have run away from the town due to fear.

Another resident, Musa Kidandan, said heavily armed security agents comprising police and soldiers were in the community.

The Kaduna State government condoled with Kadai and Kidandan communities of Giwa Local Government Area of the state, following the attacks.

The government, in a message issued by the state’s commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday, prayed for the repose of the souls of victims who lost their lives, and also wished those that were injured a speedy recovery.

The government also praised security operatives for sustaining the offensive against the armed bandits in the two communities.

The government was however silent on the casualties in the two attacks but said the armed bandits had lost a number of their ranks to the superior firepower of the security operatives.