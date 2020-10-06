Gunmen Attack Parish Priest in Benue, Cart Away Valuables (VIDEO)

In the early hours of Monday, October 5, unknown gunmen attacked Fr. Mfa Mdooyongo Solomon, the parish priest of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church Parish Demekpe, in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Fr. Solomon said the gunmen made away with his phone, cash, ATM cards, clothes, laptop and other valuables.

According to him, the robbers broke into parish house located within the premises of the church at about 2am and forced their way into his bedroom through a window using a ladder.

He said the gunmen forced him into the toilet before they shot into the air and escaped with their loots.

No arrests have been made, however, men of the Operation Dzenda, a police anti-robbery squad of the State Police Command have visited the crime scene.

Meanwhile, members of the parish have called on the general public not to send money to the priest’s bank accounts and to avoid chatting with anybody on his Facebook account.

“Our very own Rev. Fr. Solomon Mfa was robbed early hours of the morning by armed robbers at the Parish House of St. Augustine’s Parish Demekpe. His phones, laptop, ATM cards, clothes, shoes, an undisclosed amount of money all were taken away.”

“We are hereby calling on the general public to avoid chatting with anybody on his Facebook accounts as the phone is still very much on and also avoid sending money to his bank accounts for now until further notice.”

“Rev. Fr. Mfa Mdooyongo is fine despite the sporadic shooting at the Parish House. However, we thank God for his life, so there is no need for panic.”

