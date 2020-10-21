gunmen-kidnap-mother-of-five-in-delta

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

A mother of five children, identified as Mrs Christy Efede, was reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen, Tuesday evening in Warri, Delta state.

She was reportedly abducted at about 8pm, while returning home from work.

The victim, said to be in her 40s, is reportedly the chief executive officer of Efe Samtex Pharmacy Limited, with headquarters at Ometa Street, Warri South council area of the state.

Efede is said to be a widow and a graduate of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka.

A family member claimed she was driving home in her Toyota Sienna space bus, alongside three of her apprentices when she was waylaid by the hoodlums.

One of the apprentices identified simply as Friday, was allegedly shot and now receiving treatment for gunshot injuries at an undisclosed hospital.

Details of the incident were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

It could not be ascertained if the kidnappers had established contact with her family members.

The Delta State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident, as calls to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, rang out.

A message sent to the PPRO was yet to be replied, as of the time of filing this report.

Recall that an uncertain number of commuters were kidnapped along the Ekeravwen section of the East-West Road, Ughelli North council area, a fortnight ago, with 15 reported to have regained their freedom.