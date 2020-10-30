Gunmen kidnap Professor in Anambra

By Nwanosike Onu, Awka

Three men armed with AK47 rifles have abducted a female professor at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Sources said the university teacher whose name was not disclosed was kidnapped along Enugwu-Agidi-Nawgu Road about 7pm on Wednesday

The Nation gathered that she was going home after a Senate meeting of the institution when the attackers swooped on her.

It was the second time a lecturer of the university would be kidnapped at the same spot.

The President General of of Enugwu-Agidi Brotherly Union (EBU), Ndubuisi Obijiofor blamed the incident on the deplorable condition of the road.

He said, “The leadership of the Enugwu-Agidi Community wishes to inform the general public to desist from plying that route as from 6:30pm because of the security threats, while we strategise to beef up security around the area.

Police spokesman Mohammed Haruna said the incident had not been reported to the command but he added that the Commissioner of Police John B. Abang had ordered a discreet investigation into the matter.