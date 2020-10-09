Gunmen kidnap two doctors in Kogi

By James Azania, Lokoja

Gunmen have abducted two doctors working in Kogi.

The victims were identified as Dr Ebiloma Aduku of the Zonal Hospital Ankpa and Kelechi Mgbahurike of Christ the King Hospital, Anyigba, Dekina LGA.

While Aduku was kidnapped at Ankpa on October 6, the latter was abducted from his hospital in Anyigba the following day.

It was however gathered their whereabouts remain unknown days after their abduction.

Kogi chapter of The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) confirmed the abduction to The Nation on Friday evening.

A communiqué jointly signed by the chairman, Dr Oyiguh Omakoji and secretary, Dr Famotele Tolorunju, after an emergency State Executive Council meeting at its Secretariat in Lokoja reads in part: “The association observes the kidnappers are in touch with the families of the doctors and kidnappers are demanding ransom.

“The meeting resolved to use this medium to appeal to the Kogi State government to work with the security agencies, families of the doctors and mediate to help secure the release of the doctors as a matter of urgency.”

When contacted, Kogi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), WIlliam Aya, promised to get back after getting in touch with Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in Ankpa and Anyigba.

He was however yet to so do as at the time of filing this report.