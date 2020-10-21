Daily News

Gunmen kidnap Vice Principal in Ondo

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted Vice Principal of Idepe High School, Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State, Mrs. Joke Adesomoju.

Mrs. Adesomoju was abducted at her shop at Apata/Iretolu junction in Okitipupa town.

One of her relatives said the police has been informed but the abductors were yet to demand for any ransom.

“We actually went to the police station to make a report but up till now, we’ve not heard anything from them,” he said.

Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro said investigations have commenced into the abduction.

