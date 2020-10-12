Gunmen kill 12 in Kaduna State, abduct Abuja council chief, others

[FILES] Kaduna. PHOTO: NAN

Gunmen, at the weekend, killed 12 persons and injured eight others in two separate attacks at Kidandan and Kadai villages in Giwa local council of Kaduna State.

Survivors said the assailants, who were in droves, cut down three lives and wounded four on Friday at Kidandan community before proceeding to eliminate nine others and inflict injuries on four the next day in Kadai settlement.

A source said: “Twelve people were confirmed dead, while eight were injured during the attacks.”

He added: “The attackers came in large numbers. They besieged Kidandan Friday afternoon, killed three people and wounded four, while on Saturday night, the gunmen killed nine at Kadai village and four were in critical condition.”

Also confirming the development, the district head of Fatika and Kaigaman Zazzau, Alhaji Nuhu Lawal Umar, appealed for the deployment of more security personnel to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

Efforts to reach the state police command for comments were futile, as the several calls placed to the mobile set of the force spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, were neither taken nor returned at press time.

However, the state government said the attackers were those fleeing offensives of the military and vigilance groups.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement yesterday, applauded security operatives for repelling the bandits.

The government sympathised with the two communities and those who lost their loved ones.

IN a related development, hoodlums have abducted Vice Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Mohammed Baba, and some councilors from Pegi community of Abuja.

The Guardian learned that a transport officer, media aide, and head of the department (HOD), food services were among the kidnapped council officials.

Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Taiwo Aderibigbe, who confirmed the incident yesterday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), could not immediately identify some of the victims but promised to update the media after getting a proper briefing.

It was gathered that the bus in which the captives were returning after a visit to the council’s new Education Secretary, Yunusa Zakari, was hijacked and diverted to the bush by the unknown armed men.

In her remarks, the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, condemned the act, describing it as unfortunate and heinous.

She regretted the frequency of abductions in the council area, adding that the FCT Administration (FCTA) would take drastic measures to address the ugly situation.

The minister, therefore, urged calm from residents, while efforts are ongoing to rescue the officials.

Her words: “It is regrettable and unfortunate that we are still having cases of abduction of innocent citizens in the Federal Capital Territory. It is regrettable because this is the seat of government, and we must do everything possible to put to an end these senseless killings and abductions in the territory.”