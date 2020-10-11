Gunmen kill 12, injure 7 in Kaduna village

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Twelve people were confirmed dead and seven injured following an attack by unknown gunmen at Kidandan and Kadai village in GIWA local government area of Kaduna state.

According to survivors, the attackers came in numbers wielding dangerous weapons and attacked Kidandan on Friday.

“They killed three and wounded 4. On Saturday night the gunmen killed nine at Kadai village, four were in critical condition.

Confirming the incident the District Head of FATIKA and Kaigaman Zazzau, ALHAJI Nuhu Lawal Umar appealed to the government to deploy additional security personnel to safeguard the lives and property. The police are yet to respond on the killings.

vanguardngr.com