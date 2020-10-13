Gunmen kill 17 in Niger, Katsina, Bauchi attacks

By Justina Asishana, Minna, and David Adenuga Bauchi

Three communities have come under attack in Niger, Katsina and Bauchi states, with 17 persons killed.

On Monday morning, gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked local vigilante officials in Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, killing six of them.

The bandits blocked the Pandogari Road, The Nation learnt.

There was speculation that some commuters were also killed and injured during the attack, but it could not be confirmed at press time.

In Katsina, police confirmed the killing of eight persons in an attack by gunmen on Shau village in the Ruwan-Godiya community of Faskari Local Government Area.

Spokesman Gambo Isah told newsmen that the incident occurred on Sunday night, adding that the gunmen attacked Shau village, razed many houses and wrecked the vehicle of the village head.

He said a combined team of security operatives engaged, putting them to flight.

In Bauchi, some gunmen also shot dead three persons, one of whom a former Director of Works at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Hassan Jama’are.

A source told The Nation that various calls to the police were not answered as the bandits attacked the vigilante officials in Kagara.

After the attack, some angry vigilante men took the bodies of their colleagues to the police divisional office in Kagara.

It was further learnt that the vigilante men also attacked the police office, destroying their armoury and taking away some ammunition.

The source said, “The vigilantes took the bodies of their slain colleagues to Kagara police divisional office, and protested and mobbed the police station, burgled the armoury and went away with their ammunition.

“They were angry that the police did not do anything about the attack or respond to calls for help as they left only the vigilantes to battle the bandits which led to the death of some of their colleagues.”

Niger police spokesman Abiodun Wasiu said their men have been deployed in the area.

It was gathered that the former Director of Works was killed about 10 pm on Sunday as he was about to enter his residence at Tudun Salmanu in the Bauchi metropolis.

The assailants were said to have driven away his Honda Accord car after shooting him.

Police spokesman Ahmed Wakili said the assailants trailed him to his house and shot him at close range as he was about to open the gate.

“They seized his Honda Accord car keys and drove away with it,’’ Wasiu said