Gunmen Kill Civil Servant In Ekiti

A staff of Ekiti West Local Government in Ekiti State has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Sunday Abutu said that the corpse of deceased who is also a Pastor was found at his farm in a forest located along Aramoko-Ijero Ekiti.

The Police PPRO said the identity of his killer(s) is still unknown, adding that investigation is ongoing for possible detection and apprehension of the perpetrators.

This comes three weeks after a director with the Local Government Service Commission in the state, Mr David Jejelowo, was murdered.

Jejelowo was killed at his residence in Igirigiri, Ado Ekiti in the early hours of September 14.

The deceased, Jejelowo was a victim of abduction with his driver in January 2019 along Ado-Ijan road while returning from a trip although he later regained his freedom.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman also gave an update on the bank robbery that happened in Iyin Ekiti on Friday.

According to him, the State Police has recovered three vehicles with some Improvised Explosive Device(IEDs), some wraps of Indian hemp, alcoholic drinks and two handsets result from its manhunt of the criminals.

He also reiterated the commitment of the Force to arrest the perpetrators of the attack to serve as a deterrent to others.