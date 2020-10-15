Gunmen kill mobile policeman again in Delta

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

A mobile policeman was reportedly shot dead Thursday evening, by Etuwewe Junction, off Deco Road in Warri South council area of Delta state.

The incident was said to have happened at about 8pm at a petrol station located at the junction.

The Nation gathered the rifle of the policeman was also carted away by the hoodlums.

Details surrounding the incident were still sketchy as of press time but residents claimed it was a robbery attack.

However, a police source, who confirmed the development, said that it was not a robbery attack.

He said: “It is true. I don’t think it is really robbery. Maybe they targeted the mobile man. Because they didn’t rob anything from what I saw there. They just shot him. He was shot at the junction”.

As at the time of filing this report, the corpse was being conveyed to a mortuary.