gunmen-kill-policeman,-another-battling-for-survival-in-hospital

Sunny Nwankwo, Aba

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly attacked a police checkpoint located at ever-busy Azikiwe junction by Asa road in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State, killing a policeman.

The information has it that another policeman is battling for survival in an unnamed hospital where he is being treated of a severe injury he sustained in the attack.

Unconfirmed report has it that one of the attackers was gunned down in the incident that saw the other members of the gang carting away two guns belonging to the police officers.

Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna when contacted promised to get back to our correspondent.

However, at the time of filing the report, Ogbonna was yet to get back to our correspondent as promised or respond to a text message sent to his line.

But, a police source who pleaded not to be mentioned while recalling a similar incident on September 20; where two members of the hoodlums that attacked the police in a similar circumstance were killed condemned the attack.

The source who stated that though an investigation into the incident had begun it appeared that the attack on the policemen was a reprisal.

According to respondents who spoke on the attack on the police checkpoint, one of the attackers was killed in the melee.

“From what we learnt, the policemen were in a relaxing mood when the hoodlums attacked them. From indications, it looks like some of their members were somewhere monitoring the police officers who had been carrying out stop and search around the area all day long.

“The moment, the policemen decided to rest, when the traffic had reduced, the hoodlums struck.

“We learnt that they attacked the policemen with a knife, killing one and giving the other of his colleague a deep cut that it will take God to restore his life.

“We learnt that they (hoodlums) carted away two riffles in the process. It was a sudden attack which the policemen never expected.

“We don’t know what their synergy with the army is because if they have good synergy with the army, they could have called in the army and other security agencies to team up with them to go after the hoodlums.

“It is our belief that the police would deploy their intelligence officers in order to fish the attackers out.”