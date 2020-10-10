Daily News

Gunmen kill Policeman, civilian, dissappear with Police riffle

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0

LOCKDOWN: Gunmen kill man, dispossess civil servant N295,000, three phones in DeltaBy Jimitota Onoyume

Unknown gunmen have shot dead a Policeman, disappearing with his AK47 riffle and a civilian at a Police checkpoint on Eku-Abraka express road ,Ethiope East local government area, Delta state.

READ ALSO: [JUST IN] #OndoDecide2020: Police confirm shootings at polling unit

The Delta state Police spokesperson, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya confirmed the killing, saying they were killed on Friday.

Vanguard

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Miriam Lord: Taoiseach and Tánaiste see red over ‘Level 5 leak’

Previous article

#ENDSARS Protests: Okowa condemns killing of policem

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News