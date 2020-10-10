Gunmen kill Policeman, civilian, dissappear with Police riffle

By Jimitota Onoyume
Unknown gunmen have shot dead a Policeman, disappearing with his AK47 riffle and a civilian at a Police checkpoint on Eku-Abraka express road ,Ethiope East local government area, Delta state.
The Delta state Police spokesperson, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya confirmed the killing, saying they were killed on Friday.
