Following a siege on the East-west road that lasted for roughly 30minutes, atleast 12 persons have been abducted by unknown gunmen amidst sporadic shooting.

The incident occurred at about 7pm at the Ovwodokpokpo junction axis of the road in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, confirmed the incident when contacted on Thursday adding that efforts are currently on towards the rescue of the suspects.

Like this: Like Loading...