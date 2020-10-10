Gunmen murder couple in Ebonyi farm

By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

An unidentified couple in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have been murdered by gunmen.

The lifeless bodies of the couple who hailed from Amuzu Nkpogoro Community in Afikpo North LGA were discovered by youths of the area at their farmland.

A source from the area said the couple went to the farm on Thursday but did not return to their home by nightfall.

This prompted the youths of the area to raise a search party which led to the discovery of their lifeless bodies on Friday morning

“This morning their dead bodies were found, packed together in a farmland and the people promptly reported the matter to the Police who have commenced investigation,” the source noted.

Police Commissioner in the state, Philip Maku confirmed the incident.