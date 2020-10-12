Gunmen Murder Ex-ATBU Director, Hassan Jama’are, In Front Of His Gate

Gunmen have killed a former Director of Works at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Hassan Jama’are.

It was gathered that Mr Jama’are was murdered around 10 pm on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

He was said to have been shot at close range while he was about to gain entrance to his residence at Tudun Salmanu in the Bauchi metropolis.

After firing him, the assailants were said to have made away with his Honda Accord car.

It was further gathered that the deceased managed to crawl into his apartment where he raised an alarm, which attracted neighbours to the scene.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relation Officer PPRO of the Bauchi Command, DSP Ahmed Wakili, said: ”The assailants trailed the ATBU Director of works, Hassan Jama’are, and when he got to his house and was about to open the gate, the gunmen attacked him by shooting him at close range, seized his Honda Accord car keys and drove away with it.”

He further stated that the deceased was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival, adding that no arrest had been made at the moment.

He said the Police personnel have been drafted to the area while the investigation is ongoing

